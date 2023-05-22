Unity House of Cayuga County CEO Elizabeth Smith has announced the hiring of three new directors.

Taylor Casamassima is the Auburn-based agency's new director of mental health rehabilitation services. She first joined the agency in 2014, and worked her way up from senior residential counselor. She will oversee the PROS (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services) mental health program.

Dr. Hannah Young has been promoted to director of clinical services. A nine-year veteran of the agency, she was promoted to lead the newly created clinical department to further advance Unity House's mission and enhance the lives of the people it supports. She is also a certified trainer in school crisis intervention.

Amanda McManus has become the agency's director of Unity Employment Services. At Unity House since fall 2021, she aims to continue the agency's legacy of providing person-centered, quality employment services and create meaningful connections for pro-vocational and career-specific vocational training programs.

Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.