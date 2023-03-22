Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the 2023 winners of its annual awards.

Paul Dungey is the winner of the 13th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award, the agency announced in a news release. Dungey, of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn, has been actively involved in the area for four decades, with causes that include Cub Scout Pack 38, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army Miracle Kitchen, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more.

The award is named after a beloved Cayuga County volunteer who passed away in 2009 at the age of 95. It recognizes an outstanding individual who volunteers in the county and exemplifies Atkins' high moral standards and philanthropic spirit. The winner receives a $250 prize, plus another $250 to donate to a Cayuga County nonprofit of their choice.

Also, Mike White, of Marcellus High School is the winner of the 12th annual Open Arms Award. White was nominated by Unity Employment Services employees Amanda Fellows and Shanna Felder in recognition of his empathy and respect for Unity House individuals he mentors. He "recognizes their ability, not disability, and expresses sincere compassion and understanding," the agency said.

The Open Arms Award recognizes community members and organizations that welcome the agency's individuals with disabilities.

The awards will be presented at Unity House's annual board and awards dinner Monday, April 24, at the Springside Inn in Fleming.

For more information, including tickets to the dinner, visit unityhouse.com.