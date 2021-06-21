Unity House of Cayuga County names annual award winners

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the recipients of its 11th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award and 10th annual Open Arms Award.

The Atkins award goes to Trudy Buxenbaum, of Aurora, a volunteer at Matthew House in Auburn for almost 20 years. A former teacher at Emily Howland Elementary School, Buxenbaum wanted to stay active and help others upon her retirement. Along with the Auburn comfort care home, Buxenbaum has also volunteered for Poplar Ridge Instant Aid, Loaves & Fishes and King Ferry food pantries, the Alternatives to Violence program at Auburn Correctional Facility, the Howland Stone Store Museum and more. Buxenbaum was nominated for the award by Matthew House Executive Director Angela Ryan.

Buxenbaum will be awarded $250 for her and another $250 to be given to a Cayuga County nonprofit of her choice. She has selected Matthew House to receive the full $500 award.

The award was established in memory of Atkins, a longtime Cayuga County volunteer and a 30-year board member of Unity House.