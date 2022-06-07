Unity House of Cayuga County promotes three

Unity House of Cayuga County has promoted three longtime employees to new director positions.
Aaron Brozon has been promoted to director of day services after serving as assistant program director for residential services for 12 years. Replacing him in that position is Candi Saxman, who has been with Unity House for 17 years. Also reporting to Brozon in the new position of assistant director of day services is James Beaumont, who has been with the agency since 2011.
All three positions are based in Ithaca, but will cover both Tompkins and Cayuga counties.
Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.
For more information, visit unityhouse.com.