Unity House of Cayuga County receives grants for PPE kits

Unity House of Cayuga County has been awarded grants from the Ithaca Rotary Club and the Cayuga Community Fund, both in the amount of $930, to purchase medical equipment.

The grants will create 20 emergency personal protective equipment kits for agency locations in Cayuga and Tompkins counties. Each set will consist of a no-touch thermometer, oximeter and blood pressure cuff, eliminating the need to travel between locations to obtain supplies necessary for monitoring service recipients with disabilities.

The nonprofit agency provides transitional and permanent housing, rehabilitative and employment services to more than 1,000 people in six counties with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or chemical dependencies from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com.

