 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unity House of Cayuga County receives grants for PPE kits
HEALTH

Unity House of Cayuga County receives grants for PPE kits

{{featured_button_text}}
UH

Unity House of Cayuga County's headquarters in Auburn. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Unity House of Cayuga County has been awarded grants from the Ithaca Rotary Club and the Cayuga Community Fund, both in the amount of $930, to purchase medical equipment.

The grants will create 20 emergency personal protective equipment kits for agency locations in Cayuga and Tompkins counties. Each set will consist of a no-touch thermometer, oximeter and blood pressure cuff, eliminating the need to travel between locations to obtain supplies necessary for monitoring service recipients with disabilities.

The nonprofit agency provides transitional and permanent housing, rehabilitative and employment services to more than 1,000 people in six counties with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or chemical dependencies from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert issues dire warning about next 6-12 weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News