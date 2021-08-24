Unity House of Cayuga County to hold annual award dinner

Unity House of Cayuga County will hold its annual award dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Chantelle Marie Lakehouse, 5127 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

The event will include guest speaker Jacqueline Cioffa, an Auburn native who champions women's rights and advocates for mental health awareness after a career as a celebrity makeup artist and international model. Her memoir about her mental health journey, "The Red Bench," has received critical acclaim.

Also at the dinner, Unity House will present its 11th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award and to Trudy Buxenbaum, of Aurora, a volunteer at Matthew House in Auburn for almost 20 years, and the agency's 10th annual Open Arms Award to Sherri Campagnola, operations manager at Champions for Life in Sennett.

Tickets to the dinner are $75 per person, and RSVPs are requested by Sept. 8.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.

