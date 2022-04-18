Unity House of Cayuga County to hold annual awards dinner

Unity House of Cayuga County will recognize its 2022 award winners and celebrate its 45th birthday at the agency's annual board and award dinner Monday, April 25, in Auburn.

The 12th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award will be presented that evening to Michelle Barber of Five Star Bank in Auburn. Barber has volunteered at several causes in the area for decades, including Meals on Wheels with the late Atkins, a volunteer and 30-year Unity House board member whose high moral standards and philanthropic spirit are honored by the award.

The 11th annual Open Arms Award will also be presented at the dinner to Nathan Torrance, owner of Nate's Barber Shop. He was nominated by Unity House's Victoria Sampson in recognition of his compassion and respect for Unity House individuals who come to him for service, recognizing their ability, not disability.

Additionally, the dinner will feature guest speaker Sebrina Barrett, executive director of the Association for Community Living. Her address is titled, "What's Next: Progress After the Pandemic."

The dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn. Tickets are $75 and RSVPs are requested by April 20.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit unityhouse.com/annualdinner.html or call (315) 253-6227 ext. 358.

