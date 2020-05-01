Unity House selling locker plaques at West Middle School
COMMUNITY

Unity House selling locker plaques at West Middle School

{{featured_button_text}}
West Middle School Apartments 12

Original lockers decorate the hallways in the renovated former West Middle School building in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Unity House of Cayuga County is "selling" some of the lockers in its headquarters at the former West Middle/High School in Auburn.

Members of the community — such as alumni of the school and their friends and family — are invited to purchase plaques that will hang on the locker of their choice, with up to four lines of text.

All proceeds support Unity House and its programs.

For more information, or to inquire about purchasing a locker, email development@unityhouse.com or call (3150 253-6227 ext. 313.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News