Unity House selling locker plaques at West Middle School

Unity House of Cayuga County is "selling" some of the lockers in its headquarters at the former West Middle/High School in Auburn.
Members of the community — such as alumni of the school and their friends and family — are invited to purchase plaques that will hang on the locker of their choice, with up to four lines of text.
All proceeds support Unity House and its programs.
For more information, or to inquire about purchasing a locker, email development@unityhouse.com or call (3150 253-6227 ext. 313.
