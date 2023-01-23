Upcoming blood drives in the Cayuga County area

The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer St., Auburn

• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Union Springs Academy, Spring Street, Union Springs

• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Marcellus

• 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn

• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Nucor Steel, 33 York St., Auburn

• 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport

To encourage donations this month, the Red Cross has partnered with the National Football League to enter all donors into a drawing for a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.