 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Upcoming blood drives in the Cayuga County area

  • 0
Center of blood donating
Deposit Photos

The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer St., Auburn

• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Union Springs Academy, Spring Street, Union Springs

• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Marcellus

• 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn

• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Nucor Steel, 33 York St., Auburn

• 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

People are also reading…

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport

To encourage donations this month, the Red Cross has partnered with the National Football League to enter all donors into a drawing for a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Household items that can double as skincare products

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News