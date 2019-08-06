Several benefit golf tournaments will take place in the Cayuga County area soon:
• A golf tournament to support Home For Our Troops will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, at the Wells College Golf Course on Route 90 in Aurora. The event will kick off with a ceremony and an escort of this year's recipient of the house built by Home For Our Troops. The escort will consist of motorcycles led by the Patriot Group and vintage cars, and it will begin at 9:40 a.m. at the Union Springs Fire Department. It will arrive at the golf course at 10 a.m., where color guard will surround the practice green. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, American Legion Post No. 1107 of Union Springs and more will be there. Following the national anthem and taps will be speeches and a presentation to the house recipient. Tournament sponsorships and a 50/50 raffle will support Home For Our Troops. For more information, visit hfotusa.org.
• The 15th annual Beardsley Architects + Engineers Golf Tournament to support Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Owasco. The tournament is four-person scramble format, and entry includes carts, lunch, beverages, a tournament shirt, a $5,000 putting contest at 4 p.m., longest drive, closest to the pin, a steak dinner at 4:30 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Registration is requested by July 26. For more information, or to register, email kjones@beardsley.com or eonori@beardsley.com, or visit cayugahabitat.org.