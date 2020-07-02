UPDATED: Auburn group plans pizza fritte sales, concert canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn will present two drive-thru pizza fritte events in July.

The group will offer drive-thru pizza fritte for sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. The Rosalie's Food Truck will serve its lunch menu as well. Sales support the group's scholarship fund and contributions to nonprofits in the community.

From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, CIAO will make pizza fritte in partnership with the CNY TomatoFest committee at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Food donations for local pantries will be accepted by the committee.

The group will also present scholarships at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Father Nacca Hall at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn. Scholarships will be presented to Elisa Faiola of Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, Caroline Netti of Auburn High School and Zachary DeCaro of Union Springs High School. Each student will receive $500. Refreshments will be served, masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.