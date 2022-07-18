Urologist, orthopedic specialist join Auburn hospital

Auburn Community Hospital has announced the addition of two physicians to its affiliated practices.

Dr. Garrett Smith has joined Upstate Urology of Auburn and the hospital. He comes from the urology department at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he performed his residency. The program is one of the finest of its kind in the country, the hospital said in a news release, with a goal of developing clinical expertise and an emphasis on research.

Smith attended high school in Camillus, and said "it is a privilege for me to provide care in a place so close to home." He is accepting new patients at Upstate Urology at 161 Genesee St., Suite 106. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 567-0555.

"As a general urologist, I will welcome seeing any patient or problem, from urologic cancers to stone disease and BPH/bladder outlet obstruction," Smith said. "It is an honor to join the strong medical staff at Auburn Community Hospital."

Also joining the hospital recently is Dr. Daniel Alexander, who joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists.

Alexander received his medical degree from University at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He specializes in joint replacement surgery, including Rosa robotic total knee arthroplasty, and has performed more than 20,000 orthopedic surgeries in his career. He has practiced in the Finger Lakes for 20 years, founding Finger Lakes Bone and Joint Center and Open MRI of the Finger Lakes. Since 2009, he has been chair of orthopedics for Rochester Regional Health's eastern region.

"The team at Auburn Orthopedic Specialists has built a first-class orthopedic practice, and I look forward to helping them grow," Alexander said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Alexander's stature and experience join AOS and Auburn Community Hospital. His experience and insatiable desire to stay on top of the latest orthopedic procedures and technology will be a tremendous asset to our community," said Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of the hospital.

Alexander will depart his current position at Newark Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital and begin in Auburn on Oct. 3.

To schedule an appointment, call AOS at (315) 252-7559.