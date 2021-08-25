Valenti: Auburn memorial honors American Legion post, Purple Lancers

At noon Saturday, Aug. 21, in Market Street Park on Genesee Street in Auburn (across from the Hunter Dinerant), members of Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post No. 1776, auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion joined with members of the Purple Lancer Drum & Bugle Corps in dedicating a memorial to their founders.
The purpose was to recognize the accomplishments of that generation and their impact on our community. Immigrants, whose parents and in many instances themselves, left their homeland and came to a foreign country to forge a new life, a new beginning. They became known as “the greatest generation.”
After World War II, they returned to their adopted country and their families to give their children and grandchildren a life they never could have had in the “old country.”
Their love of America and the youth of Auburn gave birth to the Carnicelli-Indelicato post, and was the seed for the founding of the Purple Lancers, a drum and bugle corps that rivaled the best in the nation and around the world.
Their legacy cannot be allowed to fade away. They were proud of their country, their heritage and their families. They wanted to leave a legacy that future generations could build on.
The memorial in Market Street Park is meant to remember these brave and dedicated men and women who showed us the way to be better citizens and gave our young men and women a solid foundation to go into the world and make this place better than the way they found it.
Please take the time to visit the memorial site. You will learn the names of these pioneering men and women, as well as the history of the founding and their unparalleled accomplishments that brought honor to themselves and the Auburn community.
Nicholas C. Valenti is 2nd vice commander of Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post No. 1776 in Auburn.