Valenti: Cayuga County Vietnam memorial's installation marks end of long road

On Thursday, Sept. 30, a journey that began in 2005 came to a long-sought end. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, witnessed the assembly of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Centerport Aqueduct Park at 2462 Route 31 in the town of Brutus. Chapter No. 377 out of Dryden joined the Cayuga County chapter on this celebrated day. A dry eye was hard to find as all in attendance witnessed a one-of-a-kind memorial taking shape before their eyes. A memorial dedicated to remembering the sacrifices of our Vietnam veterans and their families, honoring the service of each veteran and teaching future generations that there is a cost to freedom.

Each panel of the memorial has a story to tell:

• The two front outside panels depict some of the armaments and military equipment used in Vietnam, as well as our warriors and support personnel in various roles.

• The two front inside panels contain the facial images of the 29 Cayuga County veterans killed in Vietnam along with their dates of death, town, city or village of origin, where interred and their branch of service.

• The center panel has a detailed map of Vietnam showing the location of each one of our county's dead. It also puts the country of Vietnam in perspective with Southeast Asia.

• The rear center panel of the memorial carries the 40-year history of our involvement in that country.

• The rear two inside panels reflect the loss of life by those men and women in uniform who served in Vietnam and died upon their return because of their service. These are perpetual panels, and names will be added as the effects of various exposures and the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Not all of the members of Chapter No. 704 who began this venture were there to see it finally happen. Eugene Davis, Robert McDuffie, Kent Howland, James Miller, Tom Minnoe, Melvin Spurling, Raymond Riley, Luigi Lombardi, Richard Spriggs, Leonard Brewster and Francis E. Bell Jr. come to mind. I cannot help to think they are smiling down to all of us for a job well-done.

Nicholas C. Valenti is a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County.

