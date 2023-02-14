I am a special needs mama. So, does that make me a parent or a caregiver?

Actually, it makes me both.

What is a caregiver? By my definition, it is a person who assumes the primary supportive role in the care and support of someone they cherish, by way of offering their attention, energy and love.

The recipient of this loving care could be a parent, a partner or spouse, or a child or children.

For me, Anthony and Gia call me "Mom." Gia, my youngest, needs support in her daily life, and that’s where I step in, in a unique role that I am privileged to fill as both her mama and caregiver.

So, then, you may be wondering: What’s the difference between a parent and a caregiver?

This quote by the Center for Family Involvement captures it perfectly: “Parents need babysitters. Caregivers need respite."

You can be both a parent and caregiver. Or you can just be one. Either way, every caregiver needs their own personalized support.

You water a flower at its roots, not its petals. I often refer to this analogy in respect to the family caregiving pyramid. The flower represents the person in need of extra special care or accessibility; the roots are their support person, their primary caregiver.

Caregivers learn how to function while exceeding personal limits. It simply becomes our normal. We are doing all the things, only with less sleep, less energy, more worry and more chronic stress.

And this has nothing to do with the people we are providing care for. Rather, the very clear fact is that caregivers need their own care plan.

We need our own advocates, a special community deserving of our own voice. We deserve to live our best lives, too, as we step into rewarding yet sacrificial roles.

Caregivers need meaningful support. Real support beyond self-care strategies. Opportunities for rest, and financial, physical and emotional care. As we grapple with feelings of fear, depression, being overwhelmed and isolation. Financial insecurity, physical strain and stress syndrome often become our commonplace.

As caregivers, we are a fundamental piece to the care pyramid, not a fragment outside of it.

For special needs families, caregiving is a marathon, not a quick sprint. We need long-term, ongoing support and care. We need our own nourishment, resources, education and tools to not only provide the best care that our loved ones deserve, but also to have the quality of life that we deserve, as well.

You may be reading this thinking, "Well, I am not a special needs parent, nor am I caring for a parent or partner." And I would say to that, you may not be — now. But someday you may be. And someday, perhaps an inadequate, under-supported system may be of importance to you.

A study done by The University of Wisconsin Madison published in The Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders monitored mothers of autistic adolescents and adults over a period of eight days and found their stress levels comparable to soldiers in combat.

I don’t say this for sympathy. Rather a call for action. We can do better. We can mitigate some of the symptomatic stress that unrestricted caregiving brings.

If you're caring for a loved one in their final days, if your partner no longer knows your name, if your child will forever have a room in your home, or if you are pacing yourself for the marathon of special needs parenting, you deserve more than respect and admiration. You deserve your own care plan.

And if this isn’t your story, just know some day it could very well be a chapter in your book, so take heart.

“There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.” — Rosalyn Carter, former first lady of the United States