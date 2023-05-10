You are not solely a mom. You are a person who has stepped into the extraordinary universal bond of motherhood.

Motherhood is so encompassing it is easy to feel as though you have gotten lost in translation, somewhere in the debris of Legos and sippy cups.

Motherhood is a busy season.

It takes everything from you: time, energy, sleep. Even your body undergoes a metamorphosis, and yet what it gives back is unimaginable and quite literally indescribable.

As mothers, our conversations revolve around our children. Our days quite literally are centered around them: their needs, their schedules, their activities. We put them first because, well, they are first. Their lives take priority over everything and that includes ourselves.

We dress our children in the name brand trending clothing while we wear anything that frees up the money to ensure they can look, feel and have the best. We stay mindful of non-GMO, organic, phthalate-free, dye-free and allergy friendly products for our children. While, as busy moms en route to the next thing, we put convenience food in our mouths and pray no one notices that we haven’t showered in a day — or two.

In the consumption of our children, we may find ourselves forgetting who that woman was prior to motherhood. Or maybe even missing that sense of personhood.

And here’s what I say to that: You’re not that person — so stop looking for her. You are now part of something much greater than you. You are just another step into your process. And you’re not less than who you were. You’re greater than you were before.

Their life is at the center of yours. This is natural and instinctual. You haven’t lost your way, you have found it, on your way to them.

And most importantly, you have a choice: embrace motherhood and all the chaos that surrounds it, or be swallowed up by it.

The days are long, but the years are short. My son Anthony turns 13 in a matter of days. In five years he will be an adult, ready to go out into the world to make it a better and substantially more interesting place. All of which he does effortlessly simply by being in it. It is no exaggeration to say that it feels like just yesterday he was using my pregnant belly as a car ramp for his Matchbox cars as we snuggled in bed, as I read him his favorite bedtime stories.

In addition, women face an enormous amount of pressure to be everything. There’s an unhealthy dichotomy that occurs. The message that we receive says: Have a career, but be sure to have the energy and enthusiasm to play with your children at the end of your day, be a mom and yet continue to aspire to elevate the professional landscape of women, be attractive and forever young, find and model an emotional balance and calmness equal to that of a Buddhist monk, and keep a clean home — non-toxic and preferably Insta-worthy. And do all this effortlessly in heels with a selfie stick in hand, capturing only the clean parts of your home.

And we don’t consume this message, we absorb it so fully. It’s no wonder with these pressures and expectations that we feel like we’re missing something, as though there needs to be more than this. So we hover ominously in this state of "this isn’t enough" and "I’m not fulfilled." We have a sense that because we don’t have it all and can’t be it all, we are in some way neglected or disadvantaged.

Here’s the deal. We need to create a positive motherhood-affirming narrative, with transparent expectations, especially as women transition from independence of self to interdependence of mother. As humans, we are made for community. And motherhood is the ultimate community.

As we step into the role and privilege of mothers, we become maternally sensitive in newly formed ways. Our brains literally change and respond differently. We experience a universal maternal instinct. Scientists are discovering that the cells of our children can be found in our bodies even at the end of our lives. The cells of our children may live in our lungs, hearts and brains, but their imprint on our lives is literally life-changing.

We are not obsolete, we are more valuable as we acquire new cells and a maternal emotional intelligence that only a mother can experience.

We are essentially queens.

In the words of Vivian Baxter, “Your crown has been bought and paid for."

I raise my crown to yours.