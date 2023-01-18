Van Ditto: How to reframe your relationship with food

Christmas may be over, but let’s continue to celebrate!

Celebrate food, that is.

Food. It satisfies more than one’s appetite. It nourishes our body, mind and soul. It brings us together and builds connections. And what’s not to celebrate about that?

Many of you are onto a new year, a new you.

Maybe a new you in 2023 means reframing your feelings around food and eating.

So, how do we get to joyful eating and happy mealtimes? Through perspective, permission and practice.

My perspective as a mama to a child who receives her nutrition through a feeding tube is that eating is a privilege. Being able to take a bite is something to be grateful for. It is no exaggeration to say that I would literally give my left arm if it meant my daughter’s recovery from her pediatric feeding disorder.

Whether it’s disordered eating, significant health care needs or neurological differences, people of all ages face challenges that inhibit their ability to “just take a bite," or be able to enjoy the food that is on their plates. Food and access to it is truly a gift.

I feel a great responsibility to enjoy each bite that I take. I am committed to making food fun and all that surrounds it positive and special. Because food is important and how we moralize it is, too. In one way or another, by bite or by tube, food nourishes the people that I value most.

By giving yourself permission to let go of unhealthy, unsafe or preconceived ideas and harmful messaging that you have internalized, you are intentionally making a powerful step in reframing your relationship with food. Traumatic events such as choking, mealtimes that signified feeling unsafe, or unrealistic ideals do not have to be the defining chapter in your food story.

As we give ourselves the freedom to release these preconceived, rigid and pressured ideas of what mealtime should look like and how our plates and bodies should look, we give ourselves the freedom to build sensory memories and positive neuro-associations with food, eating and mealtimes. In fact, there is no right or wrong way to do mealtimes. They present as unique and diverse as family compositions themselves. For some, mealtime may look like sitting around the table and connecting over food and conversation. For others, it’s coming together at the same time, in the same space and decompressing from the day with TV trays and laughter. Give yourself permission to enjoy every morsel on your plate, with those that matter most, whether that be your pets or your people.

Lastly, put into practice the values that you have (or want to have) around food and the eating behaviors you want to model. Practice eating intuitively. Notice when you’re hungry, honor your cravings and nourish yourself. Because you deserve to be satisfied. Create positive food habits. Get back in the kitchen and bake that cake, whether it’s homemade or from a box. Get messy. Have fun. Food is fun. And so are the memories and associations of love that we make through the opportunities and experiences it provides. In these busy times, eating often feels like a bullet item on our long to-do list. A check mark while in route to doing something more meaningful. When the reality is: Mealtime is meaningful.

My wish for you all is that 2023 is a messy year in the kitchen and a memorable one around your table. I hope 2023 looks like a batch of cookies and chocolatey grins. Smells of comfort and happy picture memories. And feels like sentiments of gratitude and love.

Because regardless of our table or our circumstance, eating is a privilege and worth celebrating the entire year round.