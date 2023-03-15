School choice often feels like anything other than choice for many special needs and neurodivergent families. In fact, many families feel like they are often left with no choice when it comes to inclusive education that meets their child’s needs, leaving many families paying for tuition for private education, home programs or online learning for their children.

Schools were designed with no thought of being inclusive. A factory design model, universal schooling and a need for efficiency, public schools have historically lacked the ability to provide inclusive and meaningful education.

Sadly, and probably the greatest injustice, is the lack of education that occurs. Many autistic learners don’t perform in these non-supportive settings and can be identified and assumed unable very quickly, leaning inappropriately into their diagnosis. Labeled or even put at the wrong grade level, simply due to a lack of education, awareness, and acceptance. And for many families that only receive discouraging reports and comments, this standardized education has been a complete neglect.

So, how is it that we get to better methods and intentions with the same antiquated model for learners that need additional supports and services to thrive in these neurotypically designed settings, strategies, and curriculum?

In my experience, it is the people within the model that make it inclusive. People that have a heart for diversity. You can have the best model, the best resources, the best of everything but if the folks within the model lack an understanding and passion for inclusivity, then it is simply a fancy facade with the right buzz word attached.

After a traumatic school-based experience, I vowed to never ever send my daughter Gia to an institution that held her back, standardized and limited her, normalized crying and saw her only as her disability.

So, subsequently we’ve been happily learning at home and in the community. She’s received services at home which has kept her safe as she recovered and healed through multiple surgeries. We stayed committed to being flexible (and will continue to do so throughout her life) in her schedule to accommodate her sleeping disorder.

And yet, over the past year and a half, something really unexpected and beautiful unfolded. After quite a bit of healing and growth, Gia decided she wanted to try school again. And our trust grew concurrently in the leadership in our new school district, Port Byron Central School District.

So, I said yes. Yes, to try it again. Yes to trusting that my child will be kept safe and that she will be treated with the respect that she humanly deserves. I said yes to new friendships and positive experiences. I said yes to an inclusive school culture.

The process of Gia’s personalized school integration began incrementally. Gia’s first steps were practicing going into the school building, getting to her classroom, engaging with her speech language pathologist, then leaving her classroom and exiting the building. She practiced wearing her back pack. Broken down, this is many transitions, new sensory environments, and challenging stimuli. And once she joyfully mastered her time with Miss Taylor, we added subsequent therapies. This all took place after school hours and continued throughout the summer, over the span of over five months.

This fall, we took another leap and Gia received all of her services on site during school hours. She learned to transition to different rooms, assimilated the sounds of bells and children, and new sounds and smells and sights.

And then this past January, with a tremendous amount of planning and support from the staff and administration, Gia began the process of integrating into an inclusive classroom. One of the greatest highlights of all; Gia was able to celebrate her January birthday with her peers in a classroom.

The long term approach is to expand her time and demand incrementally. As new obstacles arise, which they do and will, we come together and adjust, plan, and sample. Once Gia has communicated that she has mastered the social, sensory, and classroom expectations and that she is emotionally ready and confident, then we add more time to her schedule. The time-frame and approach is the epitome of a personalized learning plan.

Admittingly, Gia attends and performs much better at home. This is simply a fact. It is difficult for her to focus and visually block out all of the stimulus that is happening around her and on the wells both inside and outside of the classroom. One can see her true capabilities in her safe space with limited distraction. However, the value and the enjoyment that she has experienced thus far has been meaningful. You see, Gia moves around on the spectrum every single day. Intellectually, Gia is superior. However, as a part of Gia’s autistic profile, she struggles with the daily demands and skills of life. So, with each and every ask-small or large, change, and skill application; Gia needs to adapt. And she has to learn to adapt to our way.

My role as Gia’s mom and academic partner is to continue to lean into instinctive parenting, listening and learning from the expert herself. Strongly and unapologetically advocating for the best ways for her to learn and be respected.

And the positive collaboration and partnership we have experienced with the staff and administration in our school district means that when I hand my child over every day, I am confident that she is being respected and celebrated as a whole person. A someday contributing citizen. A little girl, future woman, with a lot to offer this one dimensional world. And thanks to a supportive academic community, she is one step closer to achieving her future aspirations.

Port Byron Central School District is truly a model. Full of forward thinking people who are passionate about parent partnerships, promoting an inclusive and positive school climate, and committed to a free and appropriate education for all.

“We can teach our children to flap their wings, but conditions have to be just right for them to fly.” — Annie Campbell