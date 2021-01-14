Verrier: Evaluating the Cayuga County economy in 2020

These impacts, however, were not spread equally among all sectors. In the second quarter, sectors that saw the largest percentage decrease in employment (compared to 2019 Q2) were: arts, entertainment and recreation; accommodation and food services; other services (which includes personal care services); transportation and warehousing; and construction. Most of these industries rely on in-person service, and many were among the last to reopen or expand operations under the reopening plan. On the flip side, professional sectors saw the smallest percentage declines in employment (finance and insurance; professional and technical services; and information). While these sectors did see a decline, it’s easy to see how these types of industries might have been more able to adjust to remote work and services. The only industry that did not see a decline in employment during the second quarter was agriculture. This industry had already been making some adjustments as a result of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act that went into effect on Jan. 1, so employment trends may be impacted by that as well.

Next, we can look at unemployment and labor force data. This data is available from the state Department of Labor through November 2020, so it gives us a much more recent picture of trends. The unemployment rate in Cayuga County was in the area of 5% right up until April when it jumped to 15.3% during the initial shutdown. In May, we started to see improvement, with the rate dropping to 10.6%. We saw another spike to 11.8% in July, but then by September we were back to 5.3% and remained in the area of 5% through November. Cayuga County’s unemployment rate has been lower than that of our greater region throughout the COVID-19 period. One might think that this is due to a reduction in the labor force as opposed to a true reduction in unemployment, and after August there is some merit to that argument. During the period that enhanced unemployment benefits were being offered, the labor force actually trended above 2019 levels. That might indicate that disenfranchised workers were not dropping out of the labor force because they were able to stay on unemployment, so they continued to be included in the count. It isn’t unusual for Cayuga County to see a dip in the labor force heading into the fall, but this year the drop between September and October was larger than usual. There could be any number of factors contributing to this, but the expiration of the supplemental unemployment benefit and no new federal deal in sight at that point may have been contributing factors.