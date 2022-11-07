 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day information event to be held at Auburn YMCA

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU

 Natalie Brophy

A Veterans Day appreciation and information event will take place that Friday, Nov. 11, at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn.

During two sessions, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., there will be children's activities, refreshments and a raffle of a free three-month membership. The Cayuga County Veterans Service Agency will also offer information on veterans topics that include disability claims, Veterans Affairs health care, property tax exemptions and more. RSVPs are appreciated to better plan refreshments and seating. To RSVP, call (315) 253-1281, text (315) 294-8072 or email veterans@cayugacounty.us.

The sessions are scheduled around the city of Auburn's Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

The sessions are free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 253-1281.

