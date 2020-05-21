Vietnam veteran info sought for Cayuga County memorial
VETERANS

Vietnam veteran info sought for Cayuga County memorial

Vietnam Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704 plan to build this memorial at Aqueduct Park in the town of Brutus. 

 Provided

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, is conducting a census of local Vietnam veterans in advance of the fall 2020 dedication of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial and memorial wall in Weedsport.

The chapter seeks a name, current address, phone, email, branch of service, service dates, main duty station and location of service. Photographs, narratives and personal remarks are also welcome. The census is open to Vietnam veterans who are either from Cayuga County, or reside there.

Family and friends of the 29 Cayuga County men who will be recognized on the memorial wall are also invited to share information about or memories of them.

All information, or questions, can be sent to Dr. Linda Townsend at cayugacounty704@gmail.com.

