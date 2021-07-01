 Skip to main content
Vietnam veterans tribute ride through Cayuga County set for July 17
COMMUNITY

Vietnam veterans tribute ride through Cayuga County set for July 17

Ride 7

People ride through Route 38 in Auburn as a part of the 12th annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride in 2020.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The 13th annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride will travel through Cayuga County Saturday, July 17.

The ride will begin at 11 a.m. at Owego Free Academy in Owego and proceed 100 miles along Route 38, the Highway of Valor. The ride will stop at the American Legion in Groton for food and gas before departing at 1 p.m. It will then travel through Cayuga County and end at the American Legion in Hannibal for food and entertainment.

The ride is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter Nos. 377 and 704 and Blue Knights Chapter No. 17.

For more information, call Harvey at (607) 898-3507 or Dan at (607) 229-8153.

