When Jess River Vooris began their dissertation about transgender youth in 2010, they collected any children's books featuring young trans and LGBQ+ characters that they could find. They found five.

Today, Vooris told The Citizen, they can't keep track. Children's books featuring those characters, particularly transgender and nonbinary ones, have become that much more common over the last decade.

Such books offer not only representation and affirmation to transgender and LGBQ+ children, Vooris said, but important lessons for all children.

"All children, no matter their identity, get to learn about the world around them," they said. "They can learn about the correct terms and how to talk about identity, respect differences and be kind. So when they meet a person who's different or is exploring their own identity, they have the language to talk about that. It's the importance of visibility and knowledge about different people in the world."

That's why, on Friday, a new collection of those books will open at Wells College in Aurora, where Vooris joined the faculty in August as assistant professor of women's, transgender and queer studies. Located in the college's Louis Jefferson Long Library and comprising about 40 children's and young adult books, the collection includes J.R. and Vanessa Ford's "Calvin," Janet Mock's "Redefining Realness" and the full catalog of publisher Flamingo Rampant. All the books are available to the public; anyone not part of the college will just need to start an account at the library to borrow one.

As much as the collection aligns with the scholarly interests of Vooris, they didn't have a lot to do with its creation. By August, the collection had mostly taken shape under Vic Muñoz, professor emerit of psychology and gender studies at the college. Muñoz, who retired in May after 28 years at Wells, told The Citizen the collection started with an assignment in their transgender studies course.

"When students were reporting back on books they read and reviewed, they were saying they had never read a book like that before. So it occurred to me: Why keep them in a Wells class? Let's make them available, and bring the experience of learning about gender-diverse people to the wider community," they said. "I don't know that there's any collection like this around the area."

Muñoz considers the collection a way for them to leave something behind at Wells. The college was overwhelmingly supportive, they said, from librarians Tiffany Raymond and Susan Gloss to new Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Susan Henking. Provost Cindy Speaker helped secure funding for moveable shelving for the collection, and Naijely García ('24) was Muñoz's research assistant.

While the collection was supported locally, Muñoz noted that children's books with transgender and LGBQ+ content face some opposition nationally in the form of protests, bans and laws like Florida's "Don't Say Gay" legislation. The collection includes some of those banned books, like 2014's award-winning "I Am Jazz," which Vooris called the first children's book with a young transgender character.

But most books teach children about gender and sexuality in some way, Vooris said, which is why collecting ones with diversity on those subjects, and making them available in a safe space, is important.

The collection can also be a school resource, as students and teachers at Peachtown Elementary on the Wells campus already plan to visit the library and explore the books as part of a classroom unit. Parents, too, are invited to borrow and learn from them. Vooris looks forward to adding to the collection over time, and Muñoz plans on bringing two books to Friday's ribbon-cutting event at the library.

"There really is interest in educating children and their caretakers and their teachers about the lives of trans people," Muñoz said. "It's important to highlight and make accessible these affirming books."

If you go WHAT: Ribbon-cutting for new trans- and LGBQ+ inclusive children's book collection WHEN: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7 WHERE: Louis Jefferson Long Library, Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora COST: Free and open to the public; refreshments provided INFO: Visit wells.edu