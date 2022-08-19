Vitale: The role of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association

Several years ago, one beautiful summer afternoon, my husband, Sam, called me down to the beach in front of our home. Finding what appeared to be thick green paint on the water's surface, I struggled for composure while taking pictures to send to our newspaper, The Citizen. That day started a journey in which I knew I had to decide what I could do for our lake. This quest led me to the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, where I would learn about the effects of storms, sediment and nutrient runoff, climate change and the role played by each individual in the watershed. It is through OWLA that I have been able to be part of finding solutions for the lake I dearly love.

OWLA is a hands-on, boots-dirty, take-action, not-for profit organization working to improve, preserve and protect Owasco Lake. This includes testing, funding watershed erosion prevention projects, fighting invasive plants and insects, identifying sources of excessive sediment and nutrients entering the lake, and educational and outreach projects.

OWLA is not the "lake police." While our volunteers often collaborate with the many organizations working to preserve the quality of the lake, watershed regulation and enforcement of businesses and landowners in the 208-square-mile watershed is done by appropriate government organizations, such as the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.

Recreation, tourism and safe, available water all make Owasco Lake the economic engine for central New York. OWLA is the voice of Owasco Lake and its watershed. We actively participate in ongoing strategies, processes and activities that are designed to restore your watershed and improve water quality for both drinking water and full recreational activities.

Our membership base is essential for securing the funding needed for OWLA's projects. Membership is a way for individuals and groups to join in maintaining, protecting, and preserving Owasco Lake. With pride in our organization, we are inviting area businesses to join with us through an annual membership as we continue finding and implementing solutions for our lake.

The business campaign will take place during the month of September. As businesses in the area receive our invitation, we ask that our need for community support be taken seriously. Through OWLA, all members of our community can become part of the solution.

While we will be extending an invitation for businesses to join our voice, the invitation for all individuals continues to be imperative. If you live near the lake, recreate on the lake, depend on it for your drinking water, or need water to keep your business flowing, we need your membership and your voice.

To start or renew your tax-deductible, annual membership to OWLA, visit owla.org or call (315) 704-5510 to request a membership form.