The community came together to build a wheelchair ramp at the Brian Bisgrove Home of Courage in Owasco Dec. 21.
Specs for the ramp were provided by John Scollan at ARISE Cayuga/Seneca County, Lowe's donated all the materials and volunteers from Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity built the ramp, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Located in Everest Park, the Brian Bisgrove Home of Courage is a respite home for families with children who have life-threatening illnesses or debilitating medical conditions. It is supported by Champions for Life Sports Center, community donations, small grants and events like the Easter Spirit 5K.
For more information, visit homeofcourage.com.