Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery on Route 321 in Elbridge seeks volunteers to help stock fish in streams, lakes and ponds in Onondaga County.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 21 through May 17, to stock the estimated 70,000 trout the county's waterways are scheduled to receive this spring. Volunteers must be 18, able to lift 50 pounds, and able to commit for the entire day.