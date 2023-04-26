The Friends of Fillmore Glen will host the annual I Love My Park Day Saturday, May 6.

Volunteers are welcome to meet at 8:45 that morning for registration at the main pavilion of the state park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will take part in clearing gorge trails, painting, removing invasive species, garden work, stick and litter pickup, and other projects.

"In past years we have had many wonderful volunteers," the Friends group said in a news release. "It is a productive event that gives the park a good jumpstart on the camping season and the opening of the beautiful and popular gorge trail."

A group photo will be taken at 9 a.m., and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will also be served in the Fillmore Room that morning.

Volunteers of all ages and group sizes are welcome. Volunteers are advised to wear sturdy shoes and gloves, and bring tools, a water bottle and tick spray. Additional tools will be available at the park.

Preregistration is recommended to help with planning, but not required.

For more information, or to register, visit ptny.org/ilovemypark.