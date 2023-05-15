The second annual A Walk to Remember fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn.

The purpose of the walk is to celebrate and remember loved ones no longer with us. It will include music by Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment, and pets will be welcome.

The walk is hosted by Friends of Hospice of Cayuga County.

A donation of $20 will support hospice and palliative care services in the community.

For more information, visit facebook.com/friendsofhospicecayugacounty.