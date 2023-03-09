A workshop on raising day-old pheasant chicks will be held Wednesday, March 15, at Cayuga Community College in Auburn.

The workshop will be hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, which partners with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to propagate pheasants from all-time low numbers for pheasant hunting, one of the most popular small game hunting activities in New York state.

"Without propagation and release programs, pheasant hunting opportunities would not exist in New York," the extension said in a news release.

Approximately 40,000 day-old chicks are hatched and distributed every year through the program. Participants in the program include 4-H youth, sportsmen's clubs, landowners, farmers and schools.

Staff from the Richard E. Reynolds Game Farm near Ithaca, the state's only pheasant production facility, will explain how the program works at the meeting, give tips on successfully raising day-old pheasant chicks, and answer questions. The workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom M214 at the college. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit reg.cce.cornell.edu, call (315) 539-9251 or email ryan.staychock@cornell.edu.