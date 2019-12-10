Social media not only gave Sylvia Sue Best an idea to help her community, but also the means and encouragement to make it happen.
Best, of Auburn, is the leader of The Scarf Project on the Fence, a volunteer effort to hang scarves and other winter clothing items outside Seymour Library every December. On Thursday, the volunteers covered the Auburn library's iron fence in colorful fabric for the fourth year in a row. Best said about 400 pieces were hung there, the most the grassroots project has ever collected.
"I'm just amazed at how it's taken on a life of its own," Best told The Citizen Monday. "I hope, long after I'm gone, that someone will continue to do this."
Best said she got the idea for the project from a 2016 viral video showing volunteers hanging scarves from the fence at a park in Manchester, New Hampshire. As he admired the new scarf around his neck, one man interviewed in the video said, "Everybody needs help." That was the part of the video that grabbed Best, she said.
"Not everyone in need, if we call it that — they don't necessarily have to be indigent or poor," she said. "Many people can be needy in spirit."
Shortly after seeing the video, Best posted it to the community Facebook page "You Know You're From Auburn If ..." She posted it as a challenge, she said, to see if the support was there to do something similar in Auburn. And she found that support from both the page's members and its moderator, Connie York. Best said York told her that sometimes the stigma of going places for help discourages people from doing so. But by hanging scarves in public, they reasoned, people could accept some help discreetly, no questions asked.
It was also through "You Know You're From Auburn If ..." that Best began collecting scarves. People would comment on her posts, or message her, saying they had some to donate — as few as four, as many as 25. So Best arranged to pick them up, or have them dropped off. And before long, she had 96 scarves and other winter clothing ready to hang somewhere in December 2016.
Best and her husband, Jim, then drove around looking for a fence to hang the scarves. The one at Seymour Library was long, near downtown and frequently walked by, Best said, making it perfect.
The library's staff couldn't have been happier to lend its frontage to the project, said its community services coordinator, Jackie Kolb.
"We strive to work with community organizations and volunteer groups like the Scarf Project to bring resources to our community. The Scarf Project is a wonderful group," Kolb said in an email. "It is great to see the smiles on people's faces when they find out they can take one of the beautiful handmade creations."
Best said the project gives her an outlet for crocheting, which she took up following the Schweinfurth Art Center's community effort to create a fabric Harriet Tubman mural in 2017. But for her, the real reward of hanging scarves and other winter clothing outside Seymour Library is the difference it makes in people's lives — whether it's a warmer neck or a warmer heart.
"We had a girl last year who came by and said she was on the verge of a breakdown," Best said. "But when she saw this, she took one and said, 'Thank you so much.'"