Water chestnut pulls scheduled on Cayuga Lake

Water chesnut

Water chestnut chokes a large swath of Howland's Island.

 Gwendolyn Craig

Volunteers are sought to help pull invasive water chestnut from Cayuga Lake on Wednesdays, July 13 and July 20.

The pulls will likely take place around 9 a.m. Further details will be sent to those who register closer to the dates.

To register for the July 13 pull, contact the Montezuma Audubon Center at montezuma@audubon.org. To register for the July 20 pull, contact Nicholas Vermeulen of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge at nicholas_vermeulen@fws.gov.

An aquatic plant, water chestnut can clog lakes with its dense composition, limiting light and reducing oxygen levels.

Additional pulls are taking place this summer throughout the Finger Lakes. For more information, contact Sydney VanWinkle, coordinator of invasive species projects for Hobart and William Smith Colleges' Finger Lakes Institute, at svanwinkle@hws.edu.

