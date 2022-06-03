Watershed inspectors: Protecting Owasco Lake takes teamwork

As watershed residents, our appreciation for Owasco Lake has continued to unite us throughout time and has allowed us to reliably see beyond our ideological and political differences. Over 45,000 people rely on the lake for a public source of drinking water. Owasco Lake is a recreational asset, an economic driver and an important natural resource for the well-being of watershed residents. These critical values that pertain to human health and well-being have led to collective actions towards the protection of Owasco Lake. Many watershed residents are aware that faithful stewardship is required to continue to protect lake water quality. The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division, which serves to help protect the lake from watershed-sourced pollution, has recognized this awareness firsthand during interactions with the public.

The OLWIPD makes regular and thorough inspections of Owasco Lake, its watercourses and its watershed to ascertain compliance with the rules and regulations of the Owasco Lake watershed, and provides educational outreach to the watershed community to foster lake stewardship. The rules and regulations, set forth in 1984, can be found on the OLWIPD website, owascoinspection.org. This local mandate is a part of New York State Public Health Law, and permits watershed inspectors to access and inspect any area within the watershed to guide corrective actions and land use activities where necessary. With an overall watershed area of 208 square miles, and 25 miles of shoreline, the division’s two watershed inspectors have a lot of ground to cover. The OLWIPD commonly receives questions from the public inquiring about the condition of the lake and how they, as individuals, can become better stewards. These conversations demonstrate that both the OLWIPD and watershed residents share the same goal: to ensure that the quality of our water is held to the highest standard.

The OLWIPD, while acting as an enforcement body, additionally strives to provide the community with the knowledge and tools needed to improve and maintain water quality. This is primarily done through the adoption of land use practices that target limiting the mobility of sediment and nutrients, pollutants that have adverse impacts on water quality. The OLWIPD frequently partners with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the departments of health and Soil and Water Conservation Districts for Cayuga, Tompkins and Onondaga counties. Overall, our collective responses and actions ensure our drinking water remains protected, now and for future generations. Voluntary efforts such as the deployment of sediment and erosion control during construction, the implementation of best management practices on farms such as cover cropping and reduced tillage, properly stabilizing a forest trail, and upgrading outdated or failing septic systems are measures that can be taken to protect and improve water quality.

The impression we leave on our landscape as individuals is greater than we might appreciate. As the community continues to join forces and community members become more influential and dedicated stewards, our collective actions shape the future of Owasco Lake. Watershed inspectors provide a friendly outlet for discussion, planning and support to address current and future operations that may impact water quality. We’re here to help; if you have any questions or concerns, or would like to speak with a watershed inspector, please use the following contact information:

• Ally Berry, lead watershed inspector: (315) 427-5188, alberry@owascoinspection.com

• Jillian Aluisio, watershed inspector: (315) 209-9840, jcaluisio@owascoinspection.com

Ally Berry is lead watershed inspector and Jillian Aluisio is a watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.com.

