Watershed Watch: New practices increase protection in Fleming brook area

As precipitation collides with the earth’s surface, high-velocity stormwater can carve new channels, transporting sediment and nutrients to nearby surface waters.

The growth of cyanobacteria, the leading organism that constitutes harmful algal blooms, relies on nutrients such as phosphorus to thrive. Over time, erosion and the weathering of rock releases phosphate ions into the soil and water. Consequently, mobilized sediments bind with both internally and externally sourced nutrients that can threaten water quality for receiving water bodies. Fortunately, landowners are recognizing how their actions contribute to stormwater runoff. Best management practices are implemented to minimize sediment and nutrient loading to streams, tributaries and lakes. Overall, these BMPs are considered an important tool for reducing the development of HABs and sediment/nutrient loading to water bodies. The implementation of BMPs on farms, and the installation of sediment and erosion controls during construction, have significantly improved throughout the Owasco Lake watershed.

An agricultural field on Mobbs Road in Fleming, owned by Edward Nolan and farmed by VansRidge Dairy, will benefit from the installation of new water and sediment control basins, or WASCOBs. The two parties proactively sought assistance from the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to control stormwater within their fields.

WASCOBs are earthen embankments that are installed along concentrated flow paths, or areas that receive a significant volume of stormwater. Jason Cuddeback, certified crop advisor and grazing specialist at the district, who served as the lead on the project, described the practice: “We have a series of three WASCOBs installed on the 30-acre parcel. Two are new, one is existing that we retrofitted. We are looking to collect the stormwater load, condense it into an area to drop out the sediment, and release the water slowly back into the watershed. The stormwater was already flowing this way, so we’re trying to lessen the load of sediment/nutrients and high velocities to the watershed.

“During large storm events, water was rushing towards Mobbs Road," Cuddeback continued. "We are about 2,000 feet away from Owasco Lake and Veness Brook, and plumes have been appearing in Owasco Lake from Veness Brook. ... These storm events were stripping away topsoil, nutrients and sediment, causing sediment-laden stormwater to migrate from the field."

According to Cuddeback, the WASCOBs should provide water quality benefits on a long-term and short-term scale.

“Following the next storm event, we should see an immediate response," he said. "The stormwater will enter the WASCOB, fill the earthen basin, drop sediment out of suspension, release into the subsurface drainage system, and outlet to the road ditch on a slower path instead of in a quick, flash flood style.”

Cuddeback concluded that the WASCOB should reduce sediment loading for about 10 years, which is considered the lifespan of the practice.

“It's hard to factor what that material is per load, or per storm event, because it can be variable. But we estimate it to be 17,721 pounds of nitrogen and 1,262.5 pounds of phosphorus for the lifespan of the BMP. Severe rain events in a short period of time can wreak havoc. If we can knock down the effects of those major storm events, and some of the minor ones, it’s a pretty good win in the book," he said.

This project was funded in part by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative’s Conservation Kick grant program, launched in 2020 by the Great Lakes Commission to offset the cost of best management practices in the Great Lakes Basin, which encompasses the Finger Lakes region. BMPs tend to be costly, but they work to lessen the load of sediment to streams, tributaries and lakes, thus reducing likelihood for HABs to develop. The grant was awarded to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and will serve to purchase water quality credits (in the form of completed conservation project installations) from the watershed farm. The city of Auburn invested the required cost share for the grant award to be administered through the council, demonstrating the city’s commitment toward supporting conservation advancements for local agriculture.

The installation of this project outlines the progressive nature of Nolan's and VansRidge Dairy’s agricultural operations, and their attentiveness to conservation project opportunities that can help protect Owasco Lake water quality. As watershed residents, our actions collectively impact the future of our drinking water supplies. It is vital that we proactively choose lake-friendly practices to better protect Owasco Lake, a drinking water resource for nearly 45,000 consumers.