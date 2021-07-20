 Skip to main content
Weedsport business to host Touch-a-Truck event
EDUCATION

Page Trucking in Weedsport will host a Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, Aug. 28, at its corporate location at 2758 Trombley Road.

The purpose of the event is to spread awareness and encouragement for younger generations to learn about careers in trucking, heavy duty equipment, farming and other volunteer crews.

The event is open to all ages.

For more information, or to inquire about bringing equipment to the event, call (315) 604-4029.

