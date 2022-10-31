Weedsport Free Library: A bounty of events as Thanksgiving approaches

As Thanksgiving approaches, we continue to be thankful for our patrons and the community. It is a privilege to serve your library needs. We look forward to a busy November with new materials and programs to offer!

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County has generously provided funding for two mental health and wellness Discovery Backpacks that are now available to borrow from the library. Both backpacks contain books and activities for families to explore mental health topics. “Understanding My Feelings” focuses on understanding emotions, and “I’m Worried” is focused on the topic of anxiety.

A fun, new “'Dungeons & Dragons' for Teens” program is running weekly at 3:30 p.m. Mondays led by dungeon master Matthew Menoche (Bardlings Banter on YouTube). "Dungeons & Dragons" is a fantasy role playing game where players embark on collaborative quests using creativity, strategy and problem-solving. This group has a ton of fun! Snacks and supervision are provided, and all are welcome, including beginners. No need to register. Please email director@weedsportlibary.org with any questions.

The library is also excited to be hosting weekly chair yoga at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Chair yoga is taught by certified yoga instructor Patty Schneider. All abilities and ages are welcome to attend this program. No registration is required.

The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. All are welcome to join.

Our next Senior Cinema will feature “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. This 2022 film stars Lesley Manville as a widowed cleaning lady who falls in love with a Dior dress, leading her to take on Paris in search of her own all while transforming her life and the lives of others. All are welcome, and popcorn will be served.

Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to discuss the reader's choice "A Duty to the Dead" or "A Test of Wills" by Charles Todd. Please reach out to director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join Book Club. All adults are welcome.

Please note the library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and the day after, Nov. 25.

Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends group, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it is purchases or programs. The Friends' used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly. There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to high quantities of donations, we ask that donations of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person.

Turkey Treats & Stories will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Come enjoy Thanksgiving-themed stories while making themed snacks! This program is geared for ages 4 and up. An adult caregiver will be appreciated to help with the young ones. To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Stories with Simcha will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Come and share a book and some cuddles with our reading dog, Simcha. Simcha is certified with the PAWS of CNY program. No registration is needed.

Lego Club will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. This program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration is needed.

Baby/Toddler Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. The November themes are as follows: Nov. 3: Dinosaurs; Nov. 10: Colors; Nov. 17: Thank you. There will be no storytime on Nov. 24. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. Introduce your little ones to the library! To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222.