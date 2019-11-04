November has arrived, and you may be thinking about and/or planning a Thanksgiving feast. In keeping with the Thanksgiving theme, we like to think of libraries as a harvest that you can reap all year long. I happened upon a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson that links food and libraries together quite nicely: "I cannot remember the books I've read any more than the meals I have eaten; even so, they have made me." Come sample the library harvest in November with the following choices on the menu!
The charity knitting/crochet group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Simply knit or crochet scarves/hats with others! Informal, no experience required and we have supplies if you don’t. If the time isn’t convenient and you knit/crochet at home, you are welcome to donate your creations too! Enjoy creating for a great cause.
Family Flicks for November will feature Disney’s “The Lion King” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Directed by Jon Favreau, it journeys to the African savanna, where a future king overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock. Through pioneering filmmaking techniques, "The Lion King" brings treasured characters to life in a whole new way. “The Lion King” is rated PG. Children 6 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. Come and enjoy popcorn and a movie!
Lego Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Kids of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Mega Bloks are available for the little ones. Lego creations will be on display in the library for one week. Come and be creative!
The preschool program is 10:15 to 11 Tuesday mornings. This program is for children ages 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time is 10:30 to 11 Thursday mornings and is for babies to age 3. This program includes board books, songs and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library! There will be no story time programs the week of Nov. 24.
You have free articles remaining.
The Friends of the Library have kicked off a fabulous and very special fundraiser! The library have collaborated with Chris Baker, a very gifted local artist, to produce a 2020 calendar of his seasonal paintings, which depict scenes in and around the Finger Lakes area. The calendars are $12 each while supply lasts, and available at the library.
Just a reminder: The library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 28) and the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 29).
Looking ahead to the holiday season, the Friends will have a table at the Weedsport APT Winter Festival to be held at the Weedsport High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Some beautiful themed raffle gift baskets will be on display, as well as the Friends' imprinted items, such as book bags, bookmarks, sticky note pads, earbuds and the 2020 calendar. The library board of trustees will have a gently used books table — browse for something to give as a gift and something for you to read!
Be thankful for your local public library this season of Thanksgiving. We in turn are thankful for all of you. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve your library needs. The nine Cayuga County public libraries are linked electronically and united with the goal of serving you. Stop in today and take advantage of the harvest of resources. A meal for the mind!