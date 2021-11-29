Weedsport Free Library: A busy December at the library

Happy holiday season! We hope you are looking forward to spending quality time with your friends and family as the festivities approach.

This year we are continuing our tradition of the “Tribute Tree” at the library for a second year. We are giving community members an opportunity to color the season with love, thanks and hope. We invite you to pay tribute to people in your life ... past, present or future, by purchasing a colored light to replace a white light on our library tree. Your donation includes the light change and a ribbon tied to a branch with the honoree’s name.

You can purchase one tribute for $3 or 10 tributes for $25. The tree will be on display through early January. Stop by the library to fill out the tribute form or print from our library website, www.weedsportlibrary.org. Forms are due on Wednesday Dec. 22. Proceeds benefit the library, checks payable to “Weedsport Free Library.” Join us in coloring the season with our “Tribute Tree”!

Preschool Story Time is held every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. This program includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft. Toddler Rhyme Time is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. This program includes shorter stories, songs and finger play. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. These sessions are a great way to introduce literacy to your child. Please note, there will be no Preschool Story Time on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and no Preschool Story Time or Toddler Rhyme Time on Dec. 28 and 30.

Lego Club is on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4-13.

Read to Koa program is on Friday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Koa is an adorable Labradoodle from PAWS of CNY who loves to have someone read to her! Bring a book or pick one out when you get here and spend some time in the library reading to Koa! This is a fun way for your kids to improve their literacy skills! This program is open for ages 2-18. To sign up for a time slot, call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Please call the library with questions about any of these programs. Masks are required inside the library for ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

The Friends 2021 Holiday Raffle is in full swing! Tickets are available at the library, and on the library website at www.weedsportlibrary.org/friends-holiday-raffle. The prizes are on display at the library and photos are posted on the library Facebook page. A little sneak peek into prize themes includes “Trolling Around” (all things Trolls), “Movie Night in the Man Cave,” “Llama Drama” (for the early reader), “What Goes Around Comes Around” (games and toys), “Baker’s Dozen” (baking tools and treats), “Acrylic Painting” (by local artist, June Baker), “Library Lover’s Swag,” and the lottery ticket tree. Tickets need to be postmarked or returned to the library by 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The winners will be drawn during the week of Christmas. Thank you, Friends, for all you do! These prizes are amazing! All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library, who in turn enhance your library services and programs.

Senior Cinema will view the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in color at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. After George Bailey thinks about ending it all, his guardian angel shows him what the world would be like if he were never born at all. Join us for this uplifting holiday film! Please wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly. There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices! All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, who work to enhance your library services.

We wish you a happy and (most of all) healthy holiday season.

Library holiday hours: Closed Friday, Dec. 24; Saturday, Dec. 25; Friday, Dec. 31; and Saturday, Jan. 1.

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0