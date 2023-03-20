As we “March” into Spring, come into the library and check out new books and movies that have just been added to our collection!

For the month of March, we are celebrating Women’s History Month honoring the vital role of women in American history. Check out books by women authors for adults and children alike.

Here's a roundup of events at the library:

Weedsport Free Library has a Chair Yoga program that meets weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga is accessible to all abilities and ages. No need to register. Join instructor Patty Schneider at the library as she leads this gentle yoga class.

The Charity Knitting Group will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the library. The Charity Knitting Group is an informal group that meets once a month. Bring your knitting project and create in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Senior Cinema will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and will feature the movie “A Man Called Otto.” A grumpy widower forms an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors that turns his world around. “A Man Called Otto” has a run time of two hours and six minutes. Snacks and water bottles will be provided.

Baby/Toddler Storytime is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30. This program is geared to kids 4-13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

A representative from 4-H will be presenting “New York Agriculture in the Classroom (or Library!)” at 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, as part of New York Agricultural Literacy Week. They will be reading “Tomatoes for Neela” by Padma Lakshmi, which will take students on an intergenerational journey full of delicious flavors to learn how we can connect to other cultures and build communities through food. A related activity will follow the reading. This program is open to all pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade students.

A big thank you to all who sent in food donations for our “Share the Love” food drive to benefit the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. Because of your support, the food pantry is able to provide for those in need.