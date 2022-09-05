Weedsport Free Library: A new storytime and more fall programs

We hope everyone has enjoyed summer as much as we have at the library as we look toward fall!

In September we celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. Having a library card can give you access to so many free resources in addition to books. With a library card you can borrow museum passes, a New York State Empire Pass, a mobile hot spot for home internet use, Kindles for e-content, games, a telehealth kit and more! During September, those registering for a first-time library card will be entered for a drawing to win an Amazon gift card. During this time, we’d also like to show appreciation to our existing card holders. Stop into the library and enjoy a treat. Please note that the library will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5.

Our next Senior Cinema will be held at the library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. We will feature the adventure/comedy film “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. All are welcome, and popcorn will be served!

Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, to discuss Jodi Picoult’s pandemic-inspired novel "Wish You Were Here." Please reach out to director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join Book Club. All adults are welcome.

Weedsport Free Library will be taking part in “The Great Give Back,” which is a statewide initiative for public libraries to participate in a day of service. From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 we will be hosting a donation drive at the library to support the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY's cats and dogs. During this time, we invite you to drop off any item(s) from the wish list found at flspcaofcny.org/our-pet to our collection bin, excluding blankets and towels. Thank you in advance for helping these pets in need.

The library will be at the Trolley Park Market on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m. Stop by to visit local vendors, pick up free books and a take-and-make craft, and see what else is new at the library.

Our charity knitting group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Feel free to join this friendly group.

The library will be hosting a fall perennial and houseplant swap for two weeks from Monday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 8. We invite you to bring a houseplant or perennial to the library to share, fill out a label and take home a new plant to love.

We had such a great time with our “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program! Thank you to all who participated! If you haven’t turned in your reading log/punch card, there is still time! Come to the library and receive your prize and certificate for a free Italian ice from Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice. Reading logs and punch cards will be accepted until Sept. 17.

Our fall programming is fast approaching! We are introducing a new storytime! Baby/Toddler Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. Introduce your little ones to the library! To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Lego Club will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

The Stories with Simcha program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Come and share a book and some cuddles with our reading dog, Simcha. Simcha is certified with the PAWS of CNY program. No registration is needed.