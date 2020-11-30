Weedsport Free Library: A Tribute Tree and more holiday happenings

We find ourselves heading into the holiday season as I write this month. While this year certainly doesn’t look or feel like what we are used to, I sincerely hope we all can make memories and share the season with friends and family even if it’s by a video call. This year we are kicking off a new tradition at the library with a Tribute Tree. We are giving community members an opportunity to color the season with love, thanks and hope. We invite you to pay tribute to people in your life, past, present or future, by purchasing a colored light to replace a white light on our library tree. Your donation includes the light change and a ribbon tied to a branch with the honoree’s name. You can purchase one tribute for $3 or 10 tributes for $25. The tree will be on display through early January. Stop by the library to fill out the tribute form or print from our library website, weedsportlibrary.org. Proceeds benefit the library, with checks payable to “Weedsport Free Library." Join us in coloring the season with our Tribute Tree!