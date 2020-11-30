Weedsport Free Library: A Tribute Tree and more holiday happenings

We find ourselves heading into the holiday season as I write this month. While this year certainly doesn’t look or feel like what we are used to, I sincerely hope we all can make memories and share the season with friends and family even if it’s by a video call. This year we are kicking off a new tradition at the library with a Tribute Tree. We are giving community members an opportunity to color the season with love, thanks and hope. We invite you to pay tribute to people in your life, past, present or future, by purchasing a colored light to replace a white light on our library tree. Your donation includes the light change and a ribbon tied to a branch with the honoree’s name. You can purchase one tribute for $3 or 10 tributes for $25. The tree will be on display through early January. Stop by the library to fill out the tribute form or print from our library website, weedsportlibrary.org. Proceeds benefit the library, with checks payable to “Weedsport Free Library." Join us in coloring the season with our Tribute Tree!
Children’s programming continues to be available online. Story Time with Mrs. Quinn is posted every Thursday both on the Weedsport Free Library Facebook page and also on the library’s website. These sessions are geared for ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs, finger plays and a craft. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!
Children's take-and-make craft kits will continue for December. The kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that will be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday and is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page. Please note there will be no kits for the weeks of Dec. 20 and 27.
Kids, be a part of Lego Club at the library! Build your Lego creation at home based on the story that will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and on our website, give it a name and share it with us at the library! Lego creations will be displayed here at the library for two weeks. You can also send a picture of your creation to youth@weedsportlibrary.org and we will share it on the library’s Facebook page. As a bonus, each kid who registers will receive a baggie of Legos from the library’s Lego Club collection! For kids of all ages! To register, call (315) 834-6222. The story for December’s Lego Club will be posted Dec. 1-11. Show us your creativity!
The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly (all book sale items are quarantined for seven days before joining the sale). There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to quarantine restraints we ask that donation of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it’s purchases or programs.
The Friends 2020 Holiday Raffle is in full swing! Tickets are available at the library and on the library website and Facebook page. The prizes are on display at the library and photos are posted online at weedsportlibrary.org and the library Facebook page. A little sneak peek into prize themes includes “Olaf and Friends” (“Frozen”), “Sesame Street” 50th anniversary, “Kids’ Baking Challenge," “Color Your World” (Crayola items), “Full Steam Ahead” (science and technology), “Guy Stuff," “Library Swag," "Box of All Things Chocolate" and a lottery ticket tree. Tickets need to be postmarked or returned to the library by 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The winners will be drawn during the week of Christmas. Thank you, Friends, for all you do, even in a pandemic! These prizes are amazing! All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library, who in turn enhance your library services and programs.
I wish you a happy and (most of all) healthy holiday season.
Library holiday hours: Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.
