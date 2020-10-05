Weedsport Free Library: As seasons change, our selection grows

Hope this finds you staying safe and well. We find ourselves on the verge of another change in seasons in the midst of the larger season known as COVID-19. We continue to be grateful that patrons can come in and browse, stop by and pick up with curbside service and download thousands of e-audiobooks and e-books. We have continued to purchase new print books for all ages. Take a look by visiting weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the Catalog” and scroll through the “New Books” lineup on the carousel. If you keep scrolling below the “New Books” carousel, you will see new materials in other formats. You can check on availability and place a hold. The new books for all ages are shelved separately at the library if you’d like to stop by and browse in person. As always, if we can help guide you with searching, managing your library account or assisting with electronic services, please reach out with a phone call or email.