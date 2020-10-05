Weedsport Free Library: As seasons change, our selection grows

Hope this finds you staying safe and well. We find ourselves on the verge of another change in seasons in the midst of the larger season known as COVID-19. We continue to be grateful that patrons can come in and browse, stop by and pick up with curbside service and download thousands of e-audiobooks and e-books. We have continued to purchase new print books for all ages. Take a look by visiting weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the Catalog” and scroll through the “New Books” lineup on the carousel. If you keep scrolling below the “New Books” carousel, you will see new materials in other formats. You can check on availability and place a hold. The new books for all ages are shelved separately at the library if you’d like to stop by and browse in person. As always, if we can help guide you with searching, managing your library account or assisting with electronic services, please reach out with a phone call or email.
Fall children’s programming will continue to be virtual and will be posted on the Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook page. Virtual story time sessions are posted on Thursdays and are geared for children ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special fall theme and will include picture book readings, songs, finger plays and a craft. Craft kits will be available for pickup at the library. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!
Children's take-and-make craft kits will continue for fall. The kits include materials and instructions, and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that will be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday!
The library will be hosting a fall plant swap, corona style. If you have houseplants or perennials to share, you can drop them off by 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. The plants (like all other things coming into the library) will be quarantined for seven days. Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, you are invited to browse and select plants to take home. It’s a bit of a lengthy process, but a way to still share your plant bounty. The plant swap will continue after Oct. 19, as long as there are plants! The library has a nice assortment of gardening books to check out as well.
The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly (all book sale items are quarantined for seven days before joining the sale). There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to quarantine restraints, we ask that donations of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it’s purchases or programs.
The Friends will be announcing their holiday raffle details by early November. Tickets will be available at the library and also mailed to the Friends membership. The prizes will be on display at the library and photos will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. A little sneak peek into prize themes: “Olaf and Friends” (“Frozen”), “Sesame Street” 50th anniversary, “Kids’ Baking Challenge," “Color Your World” (Crayola items), “Full Steam Ahead” (Science and Technology), “Guy Stuff," “Library Swag” and lottery ticket tree. Winners will be drawn the week before Christmas. Thank you, Friends, for all you do, even in a pandemic!
Find the beauty in a day by making a library visit and taking in the fall colors and smells along the way. Our staff hopes the library and the people in it continue to bring a smile to your face. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.
