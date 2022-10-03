Weedsport Free Library: Chair yoga, painting and more fall events

Fall is officially here, and there is much to look forward to at the library!

The library is excited to be hosting a new weekly program, chair yoga, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Chair yoga will be taught by certified yoga instructor Patty Schneider. Patty has taught gentle and slow flow classes at Gilda’s Club for people living with cancer, and for incarcerated women at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. She has taught chair yoga for seniors through the Westchester County Department of Senior Services, for disabled veterans at the James J. Peters V.A. Medical Center, and yoga for multiple sclerosis through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. All abilities and ages are welcome to attend this program. No registration is required.

Our next Senior Cinema will be held at the library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. We will feature the 2022 film “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. All are welcome to attend.

Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to discuss "Dust Bowl Orphans" by Suzette Harrison. Please reach out to director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join Book Club. All adults are welcome.

We are hosting a fall painting class led by local artist Nikki Biel. The class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the library. Nikki will lead us painting a fun fall scene. This program is open to ages 13 and older. Space is limited; please register by emailing director@weedsportlibrary.org or stop into the library. We ask that you kindly pay $10 at time of registration. We can’t wait to see you there!

Our annual open house will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Stop in the library to visit, snack on doughnuts and cider, and see our pumpkin/gourd display. A family showing of the classic “Hocus Pocus” will follow, starting at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend and see what’s new at the library!

Weedsport Free Library will be hosting a donation drive at the library to support the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY cats and dogs through Oct. 15 as part of “The Great Give Back." During this time, we invite you to drop off any item(s) from the wish list found at flspcaofcny.org/our-pet to our collection bin. Thank you in advance for helping these pets in need.

Our Charity Knitting Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Feel free to join this friendly group. No registration is required.

Baby/Toddler Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth to 2 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. We will be enjoying a new fall theme every week in October. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. Introduce your little ones to the library! To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

The Stories with Simcha program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Come and share a book and some cuddles with our reading dog Simcha. Simcha is certified with the PAWS of CNY program. No registration is needed.