Weedsport Free Library: Clubs, crafts and more to stay busy in February

Are you looking to broaden your horizons or get out of your comfort zone? Join us for the Weedsport Free Library’s 2022 Reading Challenge. Stop into the library or visit the library website to download a log for 24 categories of books to read in 2022. Complete the log at your own pace and turn in by Dec. 31 for a chance to win some fun literary-themed prizes. Happy reading!

Did you know that in addition to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 is also considered Library Lover’s Day? This day honors book lovers and libraries around the globe. Throughout February, we will celebrate by offering “Blind Date with a Book." Stop into the library and pick up one of the selected books, but you won’t be able to select based on appearances. The title and cover will be concealed with only a brief description to entice you. You might find a new, unexpected favorite.

February is Black History Month, during which we honor the achievements and struggles of Black Americans throughout history. Celebrate the voices of Black storytellers by checking out books by Black authors especially throughout February, but year-long as well.

Knitting group will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the library. The knitting group is an informal group that meets once a month. Bring your knitting project and create in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Book club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the library. The February selection is "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett. All adults are welcome. Email director@weedsportlibrary.org, call (315) 834-6222 or stop into the library to request the book club selection.

Senior Cinema will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. “Harriet” will be featured, honoring the life of beloved civil activist Harriet Tubman.

The library will host a Craft Night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Bring any craft or project you are working on and enjoy the company of others doing the same.

Preschool Story Time is held at 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday. This program includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft. Toddler Rhyme Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program includes shorter stories, songs and finger play. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. These sessions are a great way to introduce literacy to your child. Please note, there will be no Preschool Story Time or Toddler Rhyme Time on Feb. 22 and 24 because of midwinter recess at Weedsport School.

Stories with Simcha program will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Simcha is an adorable Labradoodle (and the little sister of our previous reading dog, Koa, who retired) from PAWS of CNY who loves to have someone read to her! Bring a book or pick one out when you get here and spend some time in the library reading to Simcha! This is a fun way for your kids to improve their literacy skills! This program is open for ages 2 to 18.

"PAW Patrol: The Movie" will be shown at the library at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. The PAW Patrol is on a roll — in their first big-screen adventure! With help from a new pup, Liberty, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City from their rival, Humdinger. Can the PAW Patrol save the city before it's too late? "PAW Patrol: The Movie" is rated G, with a runtime of 88 minutes. Bring the kids for a snack and a fun movie! Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult caregiver.

Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4 to 13.

Stop by the library starting Feb. 7 and pick up a valentine take-and-make craft kit. The kits are geared for ages 3 to 8.

Call the library with questions about any of these programs. Masks are required inside the library for ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Stop in soon and be warmed by all there is to enjoy at the library!

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0