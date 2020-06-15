Weedsport Free Library: Curbside pickup is coming

There is some exciting news this month! Curbside is coming! The Cayuga County public libraries have begun the reopening process. Staff is allowed back in our buildings as of this week. Lots of items are being checked in and shelved. We are all taking a look at our physical space and planning for the day patrons can come in. Our goal remains to keep staff and patrons safe in the library while following all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols. Staff members are looking forward to serving our communities once again! In the meantime, curbside pickup is a big step in the right direction; most are beginning curbside pickup on Monday, June 15. Each of the nine libraries have created guidelines on how curbside pickup will best work at their location. Please check a particular library’s website or give a call before stopping by.
Grab your list; holds can once again be placed! To place holds, visit flls.org or go to the member library’s website. You are welcome to call or email the library with a request as well. Right now, only items owned by each library are available. If you are willing to drive to another library, you can change the “pickup” location to a library that owns what you are interested in. Interlibrary loan will resume at some point; right now we aren’t sure when.
For items owned by Weedsport Free Library, the patron will receive notification that the item is ready for pickup. We ask that the patron call the library to arrange for a pickup time; that way we can have the items ready. When the patron arrives in the parking lot, simply call from your car and we will place your checked out items on the book cart located by the rear door, then you can hop out and collect them! The due date on materials checked out before the COVID-19 closures is July 6. We ask that all returns be placed in the drop box at the rear of the library; items will be quarantined for 72 hours. Please make sure you are wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
We encourage you to continue to explore all of our digital resources. What a treasure trove to choose from; we have relied on them heavily during the pandemic! Digital resources are available through Finger Lakes Library System website (flls.org) or each library’s own website. Click on “Search the catalog,” then choose “Digital downloads.” From there you can click on e-audiobooks, e-books and e-magazines. If you click on “Digital databases,” you will see a great list of electronic resources — all can be accessed for free with your library card number! Should you need assistance, just let us know.
Summer 2020 will look different in so many ways no matter where you go or what the activity is. Since we don’t know when patrons will be allowed back in our building, Mrs. Quinn is still moving ahead with plans for a creative and fun summer reading program, all set to begin Monday, July 6! This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” a celebration of fairy tales, folklore, mythology and sharing your own unique story and voice. All of our performers and programs will be offered online. We have a great lineup for your family! We are also offering an online reading log system called READsquared. This will track your child’s reading times and event participation to earn points and win prizes throughout the summer program! Reading log folders will still be available as an alternative. “Page Turner Adventures” will begin our summer reading program. The programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games and much more! This program will run five days a week for 10 weeks starting Monday, July 6 (instructions on how to access it are coming soon). Be watching the library’s website and Facebook page for summer updates and news about additional programs!
Storytime will continue throughout the summer. Find the link on Weedsport Library’s Facebook page. New storytimes will be posted on Thursdays. Each week we will share books, sing songs and have a craft idea you can share with your little ones! On the second Thursday of every month, there will be a live Zoom storytime at 10 a.m. Email Mrs. Quinn at youth@weedsportlibrary.org for an invite. Coming soon: Take-and-make crafts will be available that can be picked up curbside at the library!
Online Lego Club will be Thursday, June 18. Join in on Zoom at 11 a.m. for a fun story and build a Lego creation based on the story, then join back at 1 p.m. to share your creations! Email Mrs. Quinn at youth@weedsportlibrary.org for a Zoom invite. Kids of all ages are welcome!
I will end with “see you soon,” even it’s at curbside! Our goal remains to be strong, positive and well!
Note: Curbside pickup hours for Weedsport Free Library will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.
