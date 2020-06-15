Weedsport Free Library: Curbside pickup is coming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is some exciting news this month! Curbside is coming! The Cayuga County public libraries have begun the reopening process. Staff is allowed back in our buildings as of this week. Lots of items are being checked in and shelved. We are all taking a look at our physical space and planning for the day patrons can come in. Our goal remains to keep staff and patrons safe in the library while following all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols. Staff members are looking forward to serving our communities once again! In the meantime, curbside pickup is a big step in the right direction; most are beginning curbside pickup on Monday, June 15. Each of the nine libraries have created guidelines on how curbside pickup will best work at their location. Please check a particular library’s website or give a call before stopping by.

Grab your list; holds can once again be placed! To place holds, visit flls.org or go to the member library’s website. You are welcome to call or email the library with a request as well. Right now, only items owned by each library are available. If you are willing to drive to another library, you can change the “pickup” location to a library that owns what you are interested in. Interlibrary loan will resume at some point; right now we aren’t sure when.