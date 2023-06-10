It seems as if spring no sooner started then summer is right on its heels! Speaking of summer, there is a lot happening at Weedsport Free Library, starting with our Summer Reading Challenge. This year’s theme is “All Together Now.” This program will run from June 26-Aug.19. Here is a lineup of some of the great programs coming!

Our Summer Reading Challenge will begin on June 26. Kids up to age 9 can pick up a Summer Reading Challenge log and stickers at the library. For every 30 minutes they read (or are read to), they can place a sticker on their reading challenge logs. Children can bring the completed log back to the library and receive a prize! Readers ages 10-17 will pick up a Summer Reading Challenge punch card — 30 minutes = 1 punch, and 10 punches filled = a prize!

A Collaborative Puzzle will be at the library during our summer reading program. Pick a puzzle piece to decorate. We will collect all the decorated pieces for patrons to assemble at our puzzle table.

We will also have a Paper Chain of Kindness to participate in. Write an act of kindness that you’ve seen, received or performed on a strip of paper that will be provided by the library. We’ll join each piece to form a paper chain of kindness to decorate the library!

Family Story Time will take place at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion at 11 a.m. July 11, 18 and Aug. 1, 8, 15. This is geared for kids pre-K through second grade. Join Miss Crystal for stories and play! There will also be a visit from a pirate, craft days, a stuffed animal sleepover, a hands-on science day and a visit from a theater group all scheduled for July and August! A list of programs will be available at the library and at Weedsportlibrary.org as well as on our Facebook page.

Manga Club will be meeting on Thursday, June 22nd. You can come any time between 3:20 and 5 p.m. and you don’t have to stay the whole time. Registration is required, and snacks and water will be provided! This is for ages 13-18. See you there!

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. This program is geared to kids 4-13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! This is a great time for kids to come into the library, relax and build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

Gazebo Gatherings will once again be held Tuesdays at the gazebo at DB’s Drive-In (8951 N. Seneca St.). Here is the lineup: July 11 – Loren and son LJ Barrigar, July 25 – The Cadleys, Aug. 8 – The Ende Brothers, Aug. 15 – Lock 52 Jazz Band. All concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and are free to the public. A big thank you to the Village of Weedsport, the Town of Brutus and KeyBank for funding these performances! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music – and a treat from DB’s couldn’t hurt! Rain location will be at Weedsport Free Library. More information on all these performances will be coming in our next article.

A representative from Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Program will be at the library on Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. to answer questions concerning Medicaid.

Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. We will be discussing the book “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick. Adults are welcome to join us.

Weedsport Free Library will be closed on Monday, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.

Come connect in many ways at the library!