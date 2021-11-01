Weedsport Free Library: Fall reading programs and raffle coming up

We hope you have enjoyed the unseasonably warm temperatures this October as much as we have! As you prepare for the cooler weather ahead, we invite you to cozy up with a good book from the library. Whether you need information, internet access, digital resources or a great escape via fiction, the library is here! We have a variety of upcoming programs to be enjoyed in the library as well.

Preschool Story Time is held at 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday. This program includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft. Toddler Rhyme Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program includes shorter stories, songs and finger play. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. These sessions are a great way to introduce literacy to your child. Because the local schools will be closed for Thanksgiving, storytimes will not be held Nov. 23 and 25.

Bedtime Story Time will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. We will have bedtime stories, songs and a snack. Come in your pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal friend who will stay for a sleepover at the library. Come back the next day to pick up your friend and see what antics they got into overnight! This program is geared for ages 4-7, but families of all ages are welcome!

Lego Club is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4-12.

The Read to Koa program is 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Koa is an adorable Labradoodle from PAWS of CNY who loves to have someone read to her! Bring a book or pick one out when you get here and spend some time in the library reading to Koa! This is a fun way for your kids to improve their literacy skills! This program is open for ages 2-18. To sign up for a time slot, call the library at (315) 834-6222.

Please call the library with questions about any of these programs. Masks are required in the library for ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.

The Friends of Weedsport Free Library will be kicking off their Holiday Raffle soon! Tickets will be available at the library and mailed to the Friends membership. The prizes will be on display at the library and photos posted on the library’s Facebook page. A little sneak peek into prize themes includes “Trolling Around” (all things troll), “Movie Night in the Man Cave” (10 movies and other goodies for a guy night), “Llama Drama” (books for the early reader), “What Goes Around Comes Around” (new takes on old games and toys, and new games too), “Baking Basket” (supplies for holiday baking), as well as a beautiful acrylic painting by local artist June Baker. We will have our traditional lottery ticket tree up as well. Winners will be drawn the week before Christmas. Thank you, Friends, for all you do!

The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sorting team puts out new items weekly. There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to high quantities of donations, we ask that donations of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it is purchases or programs.

As Thanksgiving approaches, we continue to be thankful for our patrons and the community. It is an honor and a privilege to serve your library needs. We are continuing to purchase new materials. Stop in today and take advantage of the resources. We look forward to seeing you soon!

The library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and the day after, Nov. 26.

As an act of keeping our patrons safe, we ask that you wear a mask when entering the library whether you have been vaccinated or not.

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

