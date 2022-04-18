Weedsport Free Library: Family's donation helps us serve community better

As we welcome in spring and healthier times, we invite you to come out and visit the Weedsport Free Library.

We have expanded the Adirondack collection to include the Finger Lakes area. I hope you will take the time to check it out: You may be surprised with the beauty and history that surrounds us every day.

Soon, the Finger Lakes publication will join the “Adirondack Life” magazine on the shelf. We continue to search for books about nature, the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes. If you have any requests, please reach out to us. Your ideas are always welcome.

Recently, with the help of donations from family and friends, we were able to replace two computers for the library. One is for our director and the other for patron use.

From Jeanette Peterson:

We are especially proud of this tribute to our son, Ben, and are thankful to the staff for the help and support they offer.

If you happen to drive by the high school in the early evening, listen carefully for the spring peepers. They are a sure sign of spring arriving. I personally look forward to hearing them each year as it brings back good memories.

If you are a nature appreciator, we invite you to check out the many books that the Petersons (with family and friend support) have generously provided in memory of their son, Ben, available at the library. The Petersons have also funded the purchase of an Empire Pass, available now for checkout at the library. The Empire Pass provides free day entry for one vehicle to any New York state park. We hope this will promote the opportunity for all to get outside and explore. Whether you’re taking a trip to Fair Haven or Fillmore Glen, or wanting to explore further, please check out the Empire Pass. We at the library are especially grateful for the Petersons, the supportive community we live in and the opportunity to serve our patrons with the many contributions to the library in memory of Ben Peterson.

There are plenty of events going on at the Library this spring!

Craft night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Bring any craft project you’re working on and enjoy the company of other crafters. All are welcome.

We invite you to visit Arby’s in Weedsport from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Enjoy a pop-up book sale, a raffle for a prize, and of course a meal at Arby’s! Arby’s nights are always fun; we look forward to seeing you there!

Senior Cinema will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and will feature the 2022 film “Death on the Nile” based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel. “Death on the Nile” is a murder mystery sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express," but don’t worry if you haven’t seen it; you won’t be lost. All are welcome.

We invite you to join the Friends of the Library meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. The Friends support the library in several ways, including providing support for the many programs in the library. Consider joining the Friends as a fun way to support the library and get involved in the local community. Thank you, Friends, for all you do!

Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Legos are supplied. Bring your creativity! Lego creations will be on display in the library for two weeks. This program is for ages 4 to 13. No need to register.

Our Stories with Simcha will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Simcha is an adorable Labradoodle from PAWS of CNY who loves to have someone read to her! Bring a book or pick one out when you get here and spend some time in the library reading to Simcha! This is a fun way for your kids to practice their literacy skills! This program is open to ages 2 to 18. No need to register.

Come to storytime at the library! Toddler Rhyme Time is a weekly program that is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This program includes stories, songs and play, and is geared for children 18 months to 2 years old. Caregivers are encouraged to participate. Family Story Time will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Samantha Black is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222. Remember: "No place so near takes you so far."

