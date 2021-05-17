Weedsport Free Library: Field of Honor returning to front lawn

Did you know that the Weedsport Free Library and all the public libraries in our region provide free e-books and audiobooks for download via the free Libby app (from Overdrive)? Check it out at flls.overdrive.com.

Also look for the cool timer feature on Libby. You can set it to play an audiobook for a certain period of time, and then it will automatically shut off. Having trouble sleeping? Perhaps you can find a calming audiobook to listen to? Or do you get bored pulling weeds in your garden? Listen to an audiobook!

Field of Honor 2021

The library is once again planning the Field of Honor to honor deceased veterans. For a $5 donation, an 8-by-12-inch American flag will be proudly displayed on our front lawn from May 28 through June 14. The display is lit at night; I hope you have the opportunity to stop or drive by. The names of the honored veterans are listed in the front window of the library. To order a flag, you can stop by the library at 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Order forms may be printed from our website, weedsportlibrary.org. The last day to place an order is May 26.

Children’s programs for April