Weedsport Free Library: Field of Honor returning to front lawn

Did you know that the Weedsport Free Library and all the public libraries in our region provide free e-books and audiobooks for download via the free Libby app (from Overdrive)? Check it out at flls.overdrive.com.
Also look for the cool timer feature on Libby. You can set it to play an audiobook for a certain period of time, and then it will automatically shut off. Having trouble sleeping? Perhaps you can find a calming audiobook to listen to? Or do you get bored pulling weeds in your garden? Listen to an audiobook!
Field of Honor 2021
The library is once again planning the Field of Honor to honor deceased veterans. For a $5 donation, an 8-by-12-inch American flag will be proudly displayed on our front lawn from May 28 through June 14. The display is lit at night; I hope you have the opportunity to stop or drive by. The names of the honored veterans are listed in the front window of the library. To order a flag, you can stop by the library at 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Order forms may be printed from our website, weedsportlibrary.org. The last day to place an order is May 26.
Children’s programs for April
Storytime sessions continue to be recorded weekly and posted to the library’s Facebook page and website. There were a total of 156 storytime views for the month of April.
There were two take-and-make kits offered for April. The kits are advertised on the library’s website and Facebook.
Linda (our children's librarian) has started a five-week online course called “Supercharged Storytimes,” with two of the sessions completed in April.
Diana Wendell is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.