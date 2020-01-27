Weedsport Free Library: 'Food for Fines' a win-win-win

Would it surprise you if a library encouraged its patrons to return items late? We certainly don’t do that, but late items have redeeming qualities during the month of February at Weedsport Free Library. For several years we have proclaimed February the “Food for Fines” month. Patrons are encouraged to bring in one canned good and/or nonperishable food item for each overdue item or fine on their record. Fines will be forgiven and all food items will be donated to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. Last year, over 100 items were collected for the cause. Call it a win-win-win situation. The library was pleased to see some long-overdue items return to the shelves, patrons cleared their accounts and the local food pantry got the goods. Prompt patrons were encouraged to participate as well. They didn’t have accounts to clear, but many were clearly generous with their donations anyway. I challenge our community to make 2020 a record-breaking “Food for Fines” year. I will emphasize that you don’t need to have overdue items in order to participate. Bring your library items back on time along with your food donations!
The January Senior Cinema features the newly released “Downton Abbey” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The charity knit/crochet group will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The group is currently working on two projects. Handmade scarves, hats or mittens are being collected and warming the residents of Evergreen Heights in Weedsport. If you don’t knit or crochet, store-bought items are appreciated just as much! Anyone unable to attend the meetings can stitch at home and participate as well. At the Feb. 18 meeting, the group will assemble crocheted squares into twin bed covers for patients in the behavioral health unit at Auburn Community Hospital.
Senior Cinema for February will feature the newly released movie “Harriet” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of our local American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Cynthia Erivo) ventures back into dangerous territory on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Leslie Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Janelle Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation. Ask a friend and come join us!
February has great things in store for kids of ages.
Take your child to the library day is Saturday, Feb. 1. Make a take-home craft with your child! All materials will be provided.
Family Flicks will feature the movie “The Addams Family” at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back in their first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish and completely iconic, "The Addams Family" redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. Snacks will be provided. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Lego Club will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Kids of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Lego creations will be on display in the library for one week. Come and be creative!
Come in for winter storytimes at the library! Preschool Story Time is on Tuesday mornings from 10:15 to 11. This program is for children ages 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time is on Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 and is for children 15 months to age 3. This program includes board books, songs, crafts and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library! As a reminder, when Weedsport schools have a delay, Preschool Story Time or Toddler Rhyme Time will be cancelled that day. Story times will not be in session Feb. 18 and 20 (winter break week).
Stop in soon and be warmed by all there is to enjoy at the library!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library. The library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.