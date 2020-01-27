Weedsport Free Library: 'Food for Fines' a win-win-win

Would it surprise you if a library encouraged its patrons to return items late? We certainly don’t do that, but late items have redeeming qualities during the month of February at Weedsport Free Library. For several years we have proclaimed February the “Food for Fines” month. Patrons are encouraged to bring in one canned good and/or nonperishable food item for each overdue item or fine on their record. Fines will be forgiven and all food items will be donated to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. Last year, over 100 items were collected for the cause. Call it a win-win-win situation. The library was pleased to see some long-overdue items return to the shelves, patrons cleared their accounts and the local food pantry got the goods. Prompt patrons were encouraged to participate as well. They didn’t have accounts to clear, but many were clearly generous with their donations anyway. I challenge our community to make 2020 a record-breaking “Food for Fines” year. I will emphasize that you don’t need to have overdue items in order to participate. Bring your library items back on time along with your food donations!