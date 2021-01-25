Weedsport Free Library: Food for Fines in February a win-win situation

Would it surprise you if a library encouraged its patrons to return items late? We certainly don’t do that; however, late items have redeeming qualities during the month of February at Weedsport Free Library. For several years we have proclaimed February the “Food for Fines” month. Patrons are encouraged to bring in one canned good and/or nonperishable food item for each overdue item or fine on their record. Fines will be forgiven and all food items will be donated to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry.
Last year, over 100 items were collected for the cause. Call it a win-win-win situation. The library was pleased to see some long overdue items return to the shelves, patrons cleared their accounts and the local food pantry got the goods. Prompt patrons were encouraged to participate as well. They did not have accounts to clear, but people were so generous with their donations anyway. I will emphasize that you don’t need to have overdue items in order to participate; just bring your library items back on time along with your food donations! Curbside dropoff is a choice if you prefer to stay outside; just give us a call when you arrive! Like all other materials coming into the library, all donations will quarantine for seven days. Let’s make this a record year for donations and help the food pantry!
Virtual programming continues for our preschool friends! Story Time with Mrs. Quinn is posted every Thursday both on the Weedsport Free Library Facebook page and also on the library’s website. These sessions are geared toward ages 2-5. Each week will feature a special theme and will include picture book readings, songs, finger plays and a craft. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library!
Children's take-and-make craft kits will continue for February. The kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday, and it is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Stop by the library and see the new books available! New books can also be viewed on the library’s website. Go to weedsportlibrary.org and click on “search the catalog." Once there, scroll through the "New Books" list.
The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly (all book sale items are quarantined for seven days before joining the sale). There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to quarantine restraints we ask that donations of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it’s purchases or programs. There is a sale on cookbooks right now, half-price!
Stop in soon and be warmed by all there is to enjoy at the library!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.