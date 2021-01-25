Weedsport Free Library: Food for Fines in February a win-win situation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Children's take-and-make craft kits will continue for February. The kits include materials and instructions and are geared toward ages 2-7. All that might be needed are glue, tape and crayons or markers. Stop in at the library or call ahead at (315) 834-6222 for your kits! There will be a new craft every Thursday, and it is displayed on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Stop by the library and see the new books available! New books can also be viewed on the library’s website. Go to weedsportlibrary.org and click on “search the catalog." Once there, scroll through the "New Books" list.

The Friends of the Library used book sale is ongoing. The book sale sort team puts out new items weekly (all book sale items are quarantined for seven days before joining the sale). There are books and DVDs for all ages at great prices. Due to quarantine restraints we ask that donations of items be limited to one bag or box per week per person. Thank you for thinking of us when you are ready to donate your gently used and smoke-free/mildew-free books, DVDs and audiobooks. All proceeds from the used book sale benefit the Friends, which in turn enhances your library service, whether it’s purchases or programs. There is a sale on cookbooks right now, half-price!

Stop in soon and be warmed by all there is to enjoy at the library!

Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The library has resumed its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.

